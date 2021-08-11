Covid patients in Andhra Pradesh died due to oxygen shortage during 2nd wave

New Delhi, Aug 11: The centre has confirmed that oxygen shortage had caused deaths in Andhra Pradesh during the second wave of Covid-19 cases.

"As per the preliminary inquiry incident report, it appears that the interval between the leveling out of 10KL oxygen tank and the switching on of the backup manifold system of this hospital resulted in the drop in pressure in the oxygen lines," Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharti Pawar said in a written response.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 11:38 [IST]