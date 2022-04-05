With 913 new infections, COVID-19 cases falls below 1,000 in India; active cases lowest in 714 days

Covid new symptoms: Watch out for 9 new coronavirus signs recognised by the NHS

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

London, Apr 05: The official list of Covid-19 symptoms list has been expanded days after officials ended free universal testing in England. The new symptoms include sore throat, diarrhoea, lethargy, and headache.

According to NHS, people should watch out for these nine symptoms:

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

aching body

headache

sore throat

blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

The website adds that 'the symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu."

This list more closely matches that of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recognised many of these symptoms early in the pandemic.

The World Health Organization mentions 13 symptoms, four of which are not recognised by the NHS: a rash or discolouration of the fingers or toes, red or irritated eyes, loss of speech or mobility, and chest pain.

Chest pain, confusion, or a loss of speech or mobility can occur in severe cases, according to WHO.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 15:37 [IST]