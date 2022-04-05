Covid new symptoms: Watch out for 9 new coronavirus signs recognised by the NHS
London, Apr 05: The official list of Covid-19 symptoms list has been expanded days after officials ended free universal testing in England. The new symptoms include sore throat, diarrhoea, lethargy, and headache.
According to NHS, people should watch out for these nine symptoms:
- shortness of breath
- feeling tired or exhausted
- aching body
- headache
- sore throat
- blocked or runny nose
- loss of appetite
- diarrhoea
- feeling sick or being sick
The website adds that 'the symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu."
This list more closely matches that of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recognised many of these symptoms early in the pandemic.
The World Health Organization mentions 13 symptoms, four of which are not recognised by the NHS: a rash or discolouration of the fingers or toes, red or irritated eyes, loss of speech or mobility, and chest pain.
Chest pain, confusion, or a loss of speech or mobility can occur in severe cases, according to WHO.