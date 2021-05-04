Covid crisis: Delhi govt to provide financial aid to auto, taxi drivers; free ration

States, UTs have more than 75 lakh COVID vaccine doses, over 48 lakh to be delivered in 3 days: Govt

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 04: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government would provide free ration to 72 lakh ration card holders in the city for the next two months and financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to help people tide over the Covid crisis.

However, he said, this did not mean that the lockdown imposed in the national capital to break the chain of transmission would last two months.

Kejriwal said he hoped the situation in Delhi would improve and the lockdown would not be needed.

The Delhi government provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each of 1.56 lakh auto and taxi drivers during last year's lockdown and would do so again to help them, Kejriwal said.

The national capital is under lockdown till May 10 due to a steep rise in number of Covid cases.