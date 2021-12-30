Omicron Outbreak: No new Covid restriction in Delhi for now, 'yellow alert' to continue

COVID antiviral pill: Know Molnupiravir capsules 200 mg price in India and other details here

New Delhi, Dec 28: Drug major Cipla, Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were among the thirteen Indian pharmaceutical companies that said they will soon be launching antiviral drug Molnupiravir, which is being developed by US-based biotechnology company Ridgeback Biotherapeutics in collaboration with US Pharma giant Merck.

The antiviral drug Molnupiravir will be used for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19, who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death.

The Mumbai-based firm Cipla said it plans to soon launch Molnupiravir under the brand name Cipmolnu 200mg capsules available at all leading pharmacies and COVID treatment centers across the country.

What is Molnupiravir?

Molnupiravir is the first oral antiviral approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of COVID-19 at high risk of developing severe disease.

The drug inhibits the replication of multiple RNA viruses including SARS-CoV-2.

COVID antiviral pill use should be limited

Molnupiravir is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 years of age because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth.

It is not authorized for the pre-exposure or post-exposure prevention of COVID-19 or for initiation of treatment in patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 because benefit of treatment has not been observed in people when treatment started after hospitalization due to COVID-19.

How will Molnupiravir work?

Molnupiravir is a medication that works by introducing errors into the SARS-CoV-2 virus' genetic code, which prevents the virus from further replicating. Molnupiravir is administered as four 200 milligram capsules taken orally every 12 hours for five days, for a total of 40 capsules. Molnupiravir is not authorized for use for longer than five consecutive days.

Covid Pill might pose risks for pregnant women

Based on findings from animal reproduction studies, molnupiravir may cause fetal harm when administered to pregnant individuals. Therefore, molnupiravir is not recommended for use during pregnancy.

Molnupiravir is only authorized to be prescribed to a pregnant individual after the prescribing healthcare provider has determined that the benefits of being treated with molnupiravir would outweigh the risks for that individual patient and after the prescribing health care provider has communicated the known and potential benefits and the potential risks of using molnupiravir during pregnancy to the pregnant individual.

Females of childbearing potential are advised to use a reliable method of birth control correctly and consistently during treatment with molnupiravir and for four days after the final dose.

Males of reproductive potential who are sexually active with females of childbearing potential are advised to use a reliable method of birth control correctly and consistently during treatment with molnupiravir and for at least three months after the final dose. Questions and concerns about reliable birth control methods that are appropriate for use during treatment with molnupiravir, as well as how molnupiravir may affect sperm cells, should be directed at one's healthcare provider.

Check price, usage and other details here

The recommended dose of molnupiravir is administered as an 800 mg dose by orally consuming four capsules of 200mg twice a day for five days. In order to complete the treatment, a patient will need to take 40 pills during the course.

It may be noted that the cost of each anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir is Rs 63. It is expected to cost between Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 for full treatment.