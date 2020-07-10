COVID-19: Why has this Japanese theme park banned screaming

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, July 10: One Japanese theme park wants you to hold your emotions while riding their roller-coaster. And if you are the best you can end up getting free entry passes.

Fuji-Q Highland near Tokyo, Japan re-opened last month after COVID-19 lockdown.

In the view of minimising the spreading droplets, they are encouraging riders to put on their most 'serious face' while riding.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, Disneyland all set to reopen theme park on July 17

The theme park asked riders to "scream inside your heart" and share their serious-faced picture online in the #KeepASeriousFace challenge and those who do best will be given free day passes.

The executives said violations will not actually be punished.

The no screaming rule needs mandatory use of face masks

The theme park will be running the challenge until 17 July.

The theme park authority said the challenge is a part of the measures that are taken to give customers the confidence to return after the lockdown.

The authority earlier released a video of two of their executives riding in silence to show it can be done and video became viral.

In the video, both executives are seen serious-faced and in masks while one of them is slowly adjusts his hair after the roller coaster plunges down and looks almost bored by the entire exercise.