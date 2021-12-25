What is Karnataka anti-conversion bill? Know the new rules and regulations

COVID-19: What you should know about the Delmicron variant

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 25: There has been a steep increase in the number of Omicron cases across the world. With this spike it is certain that the year 2022 will not be pandemic free.

While the world is trying to make sense of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, there are reports which speak of another variant called the Delmicron. The twin spikes of Delta and Omicron the Delmicron has lento a record spike in cases in Europe and US.

Delmicron is a double variant of COVID-19-Delta and Omicron. The name was coined as both the Delta and Omicron variant have been found all across the world. According to Shashank Joshi, a member of the Maharashtra state COVID-19 task force, the Delmicron is the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron and this has led to a spike in cases in Europe and the United States.

At present, Delta derivatives, descendants of Delta, are the main variants in circulation in India.

Omicron is fast replacing Delta in other parts of the world, but there is no way to predict how Delta derivatives and Omicron would behave," he also said.

The Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa on November 25. The World Health Organisation named the new variant B.1.1.529. India has so far reported 236 of Omicron.

Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 12:07 [IST]