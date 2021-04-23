YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Covid-19 variants: Could the new mutant strains evade RT-PCR tests? What are the new symptoms: Details here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: Covid-19 variants have been causing a conern wherever they emerge. India is witnessing a surge in the number of cases of COVID-19, and the mutant strains of Covid-19 is creating a confusion. It is being speculated that because of the new mutant strains, RT-PCR tests are coming negative, even when a person is actually positive and has symptoms of the infection.

    New mutant seems undetectable in RT-PCR tests, giving rise to these new symptoms: Check out

    For now, the new strains of Covid-19 do not appear to increase the severity of the illness, but the new evidence suggests that the Covid-19 infection is going undetected in the RT-PCR test.

    Dr Anurag Agarwal, director of the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics confirmed that while it is possible that a covid positive person may test negative in an RT-PCR test, double mutant strain is not the reason.

    Currently, the most widely used tests for Covid-19 are polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and lateral flow tests (LFTs).

    Covaxin neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, effectively double mutant strain: ICMRCovaxin neutralises multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2, effectively double mutant strain: ICMR

    Accodring to Dr Chandra, Consultant Physician, Helvetia Medical Centre, Delhi,'' New mutant seems to be undetectable by RTPCR test. I believe there are double & triple mutant varieties & due to change in structure, RTPCR tests unable to detect. New varieties seem to cause new symptoms.''

    'We're seeing patients with diarrhoea, abdominal pain, rashes, conjunctivitis, confusion state, brain fog, bluish discolouration of fingers & toes, bleeding through nose & throat apart from usual symptoms -sore throat, body ache, fever, loss of smell & taste,'' Dr Souradipta Chandra further said.

    The statement comes in the backdrop of reports where the Health Ministry said that the RT-PCR tests used in India do not miss the UK, Brazil, South Africa or the Double Mutant variants of the Covid-19 virus as they target more than two genes.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Story first published: Friday, April 23, 2021, 20:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X