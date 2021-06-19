COVID-19 vaccine: Zydus Cadila likely to seek emergency approval next week

No room for vaccine hesitancy: This village in MP vaccinates all eligible residents with 1st dose of COVID-19

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 19: Indian pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila is likely to apply to the central drugs regulator seeking emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D next week, official sources said on Friday.

If approved, it will be the world's first DNA vaccine against coronavirus and the fourth to become available in the country.

"The analysis of the phase-three trial data is almost ready and the company has informed the government that it could apply for emergency use licensure for its Covid-19 vaccine next week," an official source told PTI.

Also, the jab is being tested on children belonging to the age group of 12 to 18 years, apart from adults.

Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 8:33 [IST]