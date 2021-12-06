COVID-19 vaccine: What is the difference between an additional and booster dose

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 06: A crucial meeting of the National Technical Group on Immunisation will be held today to decide on whether or not an additional or booster dose would be needed.

During the meeting, the panel (NTAGI) will also discuss on whether the vaccination against COVID-19 would be needed for children. Officials have said that an additional dose is different when compared to a booster dose.

A booster dose is given to an individual after a predefined period when the immune response due of the primary vaccination is presumed to have declined. An additional dose on the other hand is given to people who are facing problems in their immune system and have not developed proper immunity towards COVID-19.

The NTAGI during their meeting will discuss on the criteria for administering a booster or additional dose. The NTAGI will discuss the comprehensive policy for administering the booster dose and additional dose. Moreover the vaccination drive for children would also be discussed.

Reports have said that two vaccines have received emergency use authorisation for children. However they have not yet been made available for the public. So far more than 127 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country.