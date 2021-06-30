COVID-19 vaccine update: Over 32 crore doses provided to states by Centre

New Delhi, June 30: The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Ministry of Health said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

More than 32.13 crore (32,13,75,820) vaccine doses have been provided by Government of India to States/UTs so far, through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 31,40,75,654 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 73 lakh (73,00,166) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Furthermore, more than 24,65,980 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 15:31 [IST]