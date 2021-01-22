COVID-19 vaccine: Tamil Nadu health minister takes coronavirus jab

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Jan 22: In a bid to gather confidence amongst the health workers about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar took the coronavirus vaccine at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Friday.

According to the union health ministry's guidelines, only health professionals across the country will be administered the COVID vaccine dosages during the first phase. Vijayabaskar, in his capacity as a doctor and member of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has volunteered to be inoculated.

"I will be taking the #Covidvaccine shot at 9 am @gmcrgggh. I am doing this as a doctor & member of IMA, to instill confidence among Health Care Workers. I request all to get vaccinated and safeguard themselves from #COVID19. #COVIDVaccination @MoHFW_INDIA @CMOTamilNadu @TNDME1," Vijayabaskar tweeted.

The State health minister's decision in getting the jab comes at a time when many opposition parties, including the Congress, have expressed apprehensions over the coronavirus vaccines.

The COVID-19 vaccination program in India was on January 16, 2021. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of/Oxford/AstraZeneca's Covishield have been approved for emergency use.