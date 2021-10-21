YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 21: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday. While 75 percent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose, around 31 percent has received both the doses of the vaccine.

    As per the Union Health Ministry data, it took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark.

    The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

    Which state has administered the highest number of doses?

    STATE/UTS TOTAL VACCINATION DOSES DOSE1 DOSE2
    Andaman And Nicobar 4,72,6282,557 2,92,666138 1,79,9622,419
    Andhra Pradesh 4,77,28,6932,79,057 3,04,25,6121,16,994 1,73,03,0811,62,063
    Arunachal Pradesh 12,60,8463,778 7,66,403427 4,94,4433,351
    Assam 2,65,46,9071,32,362 1,97,77,73226,140 67,69,1751,06,222
    Bihar 6,30,50,2623,60,286 4,77,90,8101,30,504 1,52,59,4522,29,782
    Chandigarh 14,33,0214,196 9,20,073714 5,12,9483,482
    Chhattisgarh 2,03,05,79673,661 1,39,03,45522,377 64,02,34151,284
    Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu 9,97,7852,407 6,55,667187 3,42,1182,220
    Delhi 1,97,70,76174,779 1,27,97,95524,738 69,72,80650,041
    Goa 20,84,7226,374 12,49,646873 8,35,0765,501
    Gujarat 6,73,60,6621,43,575 4,40,99,05636,438 2,32,61,6061,07,137
    Haryana 2,49,12,57598,002 1,74,78,57337,174 74,34,00260,828
    Himachal Pradesh 88,03,65232,259 56,93,5262,132 31,10,12630,127
    Jammu And Kashmir 1,39,01,18074,060 94,38,56915,483 44,62,61158,577
    Jharkhand 1,93,60,7991,07,032 1,44,90,39243,470 48,70,40763,562
    Karnataka 6,13,46,8761,55,031 4,09,55,58757,209 2,03,91,28997,822
    Kerala 3,74,80,05458,580 2,51,15,7709,058 1,23,64,28449,522
    Ladakh 3,55,53423 2,07,8737 1,47,66116
    Lakshadweep 99,8682 55,0400 44,8282
    Madhya Pradesh 6,67,91,9151,26,466 4,91,78,87714,345 1,76,13,0381,12,121
    Maharashtra 9,23,34,2442,68,267 6,37,52,0401,31,826 2,85,82,2041,36,441
    Manipur 18,48,8756,867 12,38,130582 6,10,7456,285
    Meghalaya 16,62,8808,741 10,90,7131,350 5,72,1677,391
    Mizoram 11,97,568489 7,05,793149 4,91,775340
    Nagaland 11,50,3584,298 7,01,850663 4,48,5083,635
    Odisha 3,46,67,5372,73,199 2,45,01,9331,58,994 1,01,65,6041,14,205
    Puducherry 10,92,8132,319 7,21,660476 3,71,1531,843
    Punjab 2,14,35,5381,22,381 1,55,80,39267,806 58,55,14654,575
    Rajasthan 6,07,81,1801,26,110 4,20,63,88238,734 1,87,17,29887,376
    Sikkim 9,45,7232,188 5,20,44173 4,25,2822,115
    Tamil Nadu 5,34,97,3771,83,444 3,91,27,91861,660 1,43,69,4591,21,784
    Telangana 2,90,59,7172,71,052 2,08,35,6651,52,403 82,24,0521,18,649
    Tripura 40,09,6731,659 25,02,02870 15,07,6451,589
    Uttar Pradesh 12,08,84,0328,23,291 9,35,95,3143,67,847 2,72,88,7184,55,444
    Uttarakhand 1,09,49,45721,216 74,38,3512,543 35,11,10618,673
    West Bengal 6,82,34,8216,62,864 4,95,72,0955,04,107 1,86,62,7261,58,757
    Miscellaneous 34,65,9540 19,03,1440 15,62,8100

