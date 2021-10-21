Covid-19 vaccine status in India (state wise): How is the performance of your state? Full Ranking

India

pti-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 21: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday. While 75 percent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose, around 31 percent has received both the doses of the vaccine.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, it took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark.

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

Which state has administered the highest number of doses?

STATE/UTS TOTAL VACCINATION DOSES DOSE1 DOSE2 Andaman And Nicobar 4,72,6282,557 2,92,666138 1,79,9622,419 Andhra Pradesh 4,77,28,6932,79,057 3,04,25,6121,16,994 1,73,03,0811,62,063 Arunachal Pradesh 12,60,8463,778 7,66,403427 4,94,4433,351 Assam 2,65,46,9071,32,362 1,97,77,73226,140 67,69,1751,06,222 Bihar 6,30,50,2623,60,286 4,77,90,8101,30,504 1,52,59,4522,29,782 Chandigarh 14,33,0214,196 9,20,073714 5,12,9483,482 Chhattisgarh 2,03,05,79673,661 1,39,03,45522,377 64,02,34151,284 Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu 9,97,7852,407 6,55,667187 3,42,1182,220 Delhi 1,97,70,76174,779 1,27,97,95524,738 69,72,80650,041 Goa 20,84,7226,374 12,49,646873 8,35,0765,501 Gujarat 6,73,60,6621,43,575 4,40,99,05636,438 2,32,61,6061,07,137 Haryana 2,49,12,57598,002 1,74,78,57337,174 74,34,00260,828 Himachal Pradesh 88,03,65232,259 56,93,5262,132 31,10,12630,127 Jammu And Kashmir 1,39,01,18074,060 94,38,56915,483 44,62,61158,577 Jharkhand 1,93,60,7991,07,032 1,44,90,39243,470 48,70,40763,562 Karnataka 6,13,46,8761,55,031 4,09,55,58757,209 2,03,91,28997,822 Kerala 3,74,80,05458,580 2,51,15,7709,058 1,23,64,28449,522 Ladakh 3,55,53423 2,07,8737 1,47,66116 Lakshadweep 99,8682 55,0400 44,8282 Madhya Pradesh 6,67,91,9151,26,466 4,91,78,87714,345 1,76,13,0381,12,121 Maharashtra 9,23,34,2442,68,267 6,37,52,0401,31,826 2,85,82,2041,36,441 Manipur 18,48,8756,867 12,38,130582 6,10,7456,285 Meghalaya 16,62,8808,741 10,90,7131,350 5,72,1677,391 Mizoram 11,97,568489 7,05,793149 4,91,775340 Nagaland 11,50,3584,298 7,01,850663 4,48,5083,635 Odisha 3,46,67,5372,73,199 2,45,01,9331,58,994 1,01,65,6041,14,205 Puducherry 10,92,8132,319 7,21,660476 3,71,1531,843 Punjab 2,14,35,5381,22,381 1,55,80,39267,806 58,55,14654,575 Rajasthan 6,07,81,1801,26,110 4,20,63,88238,734 1,87,17,29887,376 Sikkim 9,45,7232,188 5,20,44173 4,25,2822,115 Tamil Nadu 5,34,97,3771,83,444 3,91,27,91861,660 1,43,69,4591,21,784 Telangana 2,90,59,7172,71,052 2,08,35,6651,52,403 82,24,0521,18,649 Tripura 40,09,6731,659 25,02,02870 15,07,6451,589 Uttar Pradesh 12,08,84,0328,23,291 9,35,95,3143,67,847 2,72,88,7184,55,444 Uttarakhand 1,09,49,45721,216 74,38,3512,543 35,11,10618,673 West Bengal 6,82,34,8216,62,864 4,95,72,0955,04,107 1,86,62,7261,58,757 Miscellaneous 34,65,9540 19,03,1440 15,62,8100