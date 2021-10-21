For Quick Alerts
Covid-19 vaccine status in India (state wise): How is the performance of your state? Full Ranking
India
New Delhi, Oct 21: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday. While 75 percent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least one dose, around 31 percent has received both the doses of the vaccine.
As per the Union Health Ministry data, it took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark.
The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.
Which state has administered the highest number of doses?
|STATE/UTS
|TOTAL VACCINATION DOSES
|DOSE1
|DOSE2
|Andaman And Nicobar
|4,72,6282,557
|2,92,666138
|1,79,9622,419
|Andhra Pradesh
|4,77,28,6932,79,057
|3,04,25,6121,16,994
|1,73,03,0811,62,063
|Arunachal Pradesh
|12,60,8463,778
|7,66,403427
|4,94,4433,351
|Assam
|2,65,46,9071,32,362
|1,97,77,73226,140
|67,69,1751,06,222
|Bihar
|6,30,50,2623,60,286
|4,77,90,8101,30,504
|1,52,59,4522,29,782
|Chandigarh
|14,33,0214,196
|9,20,073714
|5,12,9483,482
|Chhattisgarh
|2,03,05,79673,661
|1,39,03,45522,377
|64,02,34151,284
|Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu
|9,97,7852,407
|6,55,667187
|3,42,1182,220
|Delhi
|1,97,70,76174,779
|1,27,97,95524,738
|69,72,80650,041
|Goa
|20,84,7226,374
|12,49,646873
|8,35,0765,501
|Gujarat
|6,73,60,6621,43,575
|4,40,99,05636,438
|2,32,61,6061,07,137
|Haryana
|2,49,12,57598,002
|1,74,78,57337,174
|74,34,00260,828
|Himachal Pradesh
|88,03,65232,259
|56,93,5262,132
|31,10,12630,127
|Jammu And Kashmir
|1,39,01,18074,060
|94,38,56915,483
|44,62,61158,577
|Jharkhand
|1,93,60,7991,07,032
|1,44,90,39243,470
|48,70,40763,562
|Karnataka
|6,13,46,8761,55,031
|4,09,55,58757,209
|2,03,91,28997,822
|Kerala
|3,74,80,05458,580
|2,51,15,7709,058
|1,23,64,28449,522
|Ladakh
|3,55,53423
|2,07,8737
|1,47,66116
|Lakshadweep
|99,8682
|55,0400
|44,8282
|Madhya Pradesh
|6,67,91,9151,26,466
|4,91,78,87714,345
|1,76,13,0381,12,121
|Maharashtra
|9,23,34,2442,68,267
|6,37,52,0401,31,826
|2,85,82,2041,36,441
|Manipur
|18,48,8756,867
|12,38,130582
|6,10,7456,285
|Meghalaya
|16,62,8808,741
|10,90,7131,350
|5,72,1677,391
|Mizoram
|11,97,568489
|7,05,793149
|4,91,775340
|Nagaland
|11,50,3584,298
|7,01,850663
|4,48,5083,635
|Odisha
|3,46,67,5372,73,199
|2,45,01,9331,58,994
|1,01,65,6041,14,205
|Puducherry
|10,92,8132,319
|7,21,660476
|3,71,1531,843
|Punjab
|2,14,35,5381,22,381
|1,55,80,39267,806
|58,55,14654,575
|Rajasthan
|6,07,81,1801,26,110
|4,20,63,88238,734
|1,87,17,29887,376
|Sikkim
|9,45,7232,188
|5,20,44173
|4,25,2822,115
|Tamil Nadu
|5,34,97,3771,83,444
|3,91,27,91861,660
|1,43,69,4591,21,784
|Telangana
|2,90,59,7172,71,052
|2,08,35,6651,52,403
|82,24,0521,18,649
|Tripura
|40,09,6731,659
|25,02,02870
|15,07,6451,589
|Uttar Pradesh
|12,08,84,0328,23,291
|9,35,95,3143,67,847
|2,72,88,7184,55,444
|Uttarakhand
|1,09,49,45721,216
|74,38,3512,543
|35,11,10618,673
|West Bengal
|6,82,34,8216,62,864
|4,95,72,0955,04,107
|1,86,62,7261,58,757
|Miscellaneous
|34,65,9540
|19,03,1440
|15,62,8100