COVID-19 vaccine: States that are conducting phase-3 trials of Covaxin

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 03: One of the most talked about topics today is about the vaccine for COVID-19.

The phase-3 clinical trials. Of India's coronavirus vaccine maker, Bharat Biotech is being conducted in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The trials of the vaccine candidate Covaxin involves 26,000 participants across 22 sites in the country.

This began on November 16 and is the largest clinical trial conducted for the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Phase 3 of the trials have begun in several states across the country. Let us take a look states where trials are in the phase 3 stage.

Haryana: The first state to start the Covaxin phase 3 trials was Haryana and home minister, Anil Vij was the first volunteer to be administered the vaccine.

West Bengal: Governor of West Bengal inaugurated the phase 3 trials for Covaxin. The first volunteer to be administered the vaccine was Bengal minister, Firhad Hakim.

Delhi: The phase three trials began at AIIMS on November 26. Dr. M V Padma Srivastava, the chief of the neurosciences centre at the AIIMS and three others were the first to receive the dose.

Odisha: The phase 3 trials of Covaxin began on November 20. Two volunteers at the Preventive and Therapeutic Clinical Trial Unit (PTCTU) were administered the first dose.

Madhya Pradesh: Phase 3 of the trials are being conducted at the People's University in Bhopal. The trials began on November 27.

Gujarat: Phase 3 trials of Covaxin began on November 26 at the Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Other vaccines for COVID-19 in India: Four other potential vaccines are in different stages of human trials in India. Zydus Cadila has completed phase 2 clinical trial, whole Serum Institute of India is conducting phase 3 of the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine for COVID-19.