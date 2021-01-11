Covid-19 Vaccine Rollout: Govt orders 11 million vaccine doses from Serum Institute, each vial to cost Rs 200

Here's why South Africa to store COVID-19 vaccines from India at secret place

New Delhi, Jan 11: Vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday received an order from the government for 11 million vaccine doses of Covishield, ahead of the mega vaccination drive on January 16. The vaccine is priced at Rs 200 per vial.

According to SII, a few million doses of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' will be supplied every week. 11 million doses may be supplied in the initial lot.

The Covishield shipment will leave from SII's facility in Pune on Monday evening. The vaccine is co-developed by the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca in collaboration with the SII.

The world's largest vaccination drive will begin on January 16. Healthcare, frontline workers will be vaccinated will be given priority.

On Sunday, the Central Drugs and Standards Committee (CDSCO) approved the University of Oxford's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use.