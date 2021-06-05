Vaccine most effective in preventing deaths, no deaths in those infected after taking COVID-19 jab

Covid-19 vaccine: Over 16.5 million doses still available with states

New Delhi, June 05: More than 16.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. So far, over 24 crore doses have been provided to the states and UTs, it said in a statement.

The total consumption, including wastage, stands at 226,508,508 doses, according to data available at 8 am on Saturday, the ministry said.

"More than 1.65 crore (1,65,00,572) Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered," it said.

So far, 243,009,080 vaccine doses have been provided free of cost to the states and UTs by the government of India and through the direct state procurement category, it said.

Meanwhile, no decision on granting indemnity to any foreign or Indian Covid vaccine-manufactures has been taken yet, the government said Friday, underlining these decisions are to be taken "in the interest of nation and people".

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul''s statement came over the issue of offering indemnity to Indian COVID-19 vaccine-manufacturers.

He said the issue has come up in the context of foreign companies, specifically Pfizer, and that the government is engaging with the US pharma major and others making such a demand.

"In principle, they (foreign manufacturers) expect indemnity to be given. This is what they have said has been the case all over the world. We have also checked with other countries and the World Health Organization.

"Yes, indeed they have supplied vaccines only after such indemnities have been given. This appears to be the fact. Particular companies have requested and we are in negotiation with them but there is no decision at the moment," Paul told a press conference here in response to a question.

Domestic vaccine major Serum Institute of India has also sought indemnity from liability for its COVID-19 vaccines, saying the rules should be same for all the companies.