YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    COVID-19 vaccination for above 18 will not begin in these states today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: India set to widen the scope of inoculation to include those above 18 years, as the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19. However, some states have flagged the shortage of vaccines and expressed their inability to start vaccination of people above 18 years from today.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The states have said that though they had placed orders with local manufactures Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, the companies had informed them that there would be a delay in delivering the doses.

    List of states where COVID-19 vaccine drive will not begin on May 1

    • Delhi
    • Maharashtra
    • Karnataka
    • Andhra Pradesh
    • Jharkhand
    • Gujarat
    • Rajasthan
    • Punjab
    • Madhya Pradesh
    • Telangana
    • Tamil Nadu
    • Chhattisgarh
    • Jammu and Kashmir
    • Goa
    • Arunachal Pradesh
    MORE Corona vaccine NEWS

    Story first published: Saturday, May 1, 2021, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X