COVID-19 vaccination for above 18 will not begin in these states today
New Delhi, May 01: India set to widen the scope of inoculation to include those above 18 years, as the country continues to battle the second wave of COVID-19. However, some states have flagged the shortage of vaccines and expressed their inability to start vaccination of people above 18 years from today.
The states have said that though they had placed orders with local manufactures Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech, the companies had informed them that there would be a delay in delivering the doses.
List of states where COVID-19 vaccine drive will not begin on May 1
- Delhi
- Maharashtra
- Karnataka
- Andhra Pradesh
- Jharkhand
- Gujarat
- Rajasthan
- Punjab
- Madhya Pradesh
- Telangana
- Tamil Nadu
- Chhattisgarh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Goa
- Arunachal Pradesh