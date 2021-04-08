COVID-19 vaccine at workplace: Am I eligible? What’s the process?

Congress calls for 'vaccine for all', picks holes in government's jab policy

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 08: The central government has allowed vaccination sessions at workplaces (both public and private), in a bid to extend vaccination drive amid an alarming rise in covid cases.

A "substantial proportion" of the population aged 45-59 (and in some cases up to 65 years) are in the organised sector, and are involved in formal occupation in government and private offices, or manufacturing and services. The move will benefit these people, who will not have to travel to traditional vaccination centres.

When will the office vaccination drive start?

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to make adequate preparations to begin the drive from April 11.

Am I eligible to get a vaccine at my workplace?

Not all. only employees aged 45 years or more will be eligible for vaccination at work place and no outsiders including eligible family members will be allowed for vaccination. Persons aged 45 years and above are in the organised sector of the economy and are involved in formal occupation in offices (government and private) or manufacturing and services.

Is there any time frame for vaccination?

The schedule of vaccination sessions can be made up to 15 days in advance and intimated to the workplaces so that maximum attendance is ensured on the day of vaccination. In most of the workplaces vaccination schedules may, however, be completed in less than 15 days

India goes past US in administering COVID-19 vaccine: Centre

Will all offices have such a centre?

No, COVID-19 vaccination sessions may be organised at work places (both public & private) which are having about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries by tagging these work places with an existing COVID vaccination centre.

How do I register myself?

One of the senior staff of the organisation will be assigned to work as nodal officer to coordinate with district health authorities/ private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) and support vaccination activities.

The beneficiaries will be required to register in Co-WIN portal prior to vaccination and CVC nodal officers will ensure registration of all targeted beneficiaries and facility of on-the-spot registration will also be available but only to employees of the workplace.

Will vaccine centres at the office be safe?

Every CVC in a government workplace will be tagged to an existing and nearest CVC in the government medical facility while every CVC in a private workplace will be tagged to an existing and nearest CVC in the private medical facility.

The designated government and private CVC to whom the workplace CVC has been tagged will be responsible for deployment of the vaccination team at workplace CVCs.

All government and private CVCs are already linked to some cold chain points for receiving vaccines.