COVID-19 vaccination: No glitch in CoWIN from the start, says RS Sharma

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 01: RS Sharma, Chairman of Empowered Group on Vaccine Administration (Co-WIN) on Monday dismissed the "rumours" of technical glitches in Co-WIN platform and said the confusion was created by spreading misinformation that vaccination registration is being done through a mobile application.

Rejecting the claims, Sharma said, "There has been no glitch right from the start. What happened was that some people spread the misinformation that there is a Co-WIN app. So, people started searching for the app which is not ours. That is why there was some confusion among the people. After clarifying there is no Co-WIN app, we have given an extension in Aarogya Setu app for registration and provided a portal 'cowin.gov.in'.

"We have given the instruction to all, whether private or public, that as soon as a vaccination is completed, a certificate must be given to the person on the spot. That certificate will also be made available digitally as well on Aarogya Setu," he iad.

"They can download the link and get it printed as well. This will be a digitally signed certificate. After every vaccination, a certificate will be issued. After first vaccination, a provisional certificate will be provided and a final certificate will be issued after the second dose," he added.

CoWIN can handle 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations daily: Report

Earlier, in the day, the centre clarified that there is no CoWIN application for registration and booking an appointment for the vaccine, and explained that the app on the play store is for administrators.

Beneficiaries can register and book an appointment for the vaccine through the CoWIN portal http://cowin.gov.in, the ministry said.

"Registration and booking for an appointment for #COVID19 Vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: http://cowin.gov.in. There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only," the Ministry of Health tweeted.

A total of 1,28,630 beneficiaries over 60 years of age and 18,850 aged 45 and above with co-morbidities took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry as the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.47 crore.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with the inoculation of healthcare workers, while the vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from Monday for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 1.47 crore on Monday.