Covid-19 vaccination: How people above 45 years can register via Aarogya Setu, CoWIN

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 01: Amid a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, all the Indian government has expanded the Covid-19 vaccination drive, for citizens aged above 45 years (comorbidities or not) can opt for vaccines against the novel coronavirus, starting from April 1 .

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in India via Aarogya Setu:

You need to head to the Aarogya Setu on your Android or iOS device.

You will need to login via your mobile number on the app.

Once you open the app, you will see a tab called 'CoWIN' section next to the 'COVID Updates' option.

Tap on the option to start exploring it.

You see four options for vaccination information, vaccination (login/register), vaccination certificate and vaccination dashboard

A person can register up to four beneficiaries on their mobile number

An OTP will come and enter this to proceed further.

You will be asked to provide details such as ID proof, name, gender and year of birth.

ID proof needs to have the same name as the one which is entered for appointment. You can choose from Aadhaar, Driving License, Passport, Pension passbook, Voter ID card, Pan card, etc.

After this, you will see a page where you can add up to four beneficiaries with the same mobile number Select the vaccination centre by entering the pin code, book the time slot, and select Proceed.

Eligible citizens can re-schedule or cancel their appointment at any given point of time.