Covid-19 vaccination: How people above 45 years can register via Aarogya Setu, CoWIN
New Delhi, Apr 01: Amid a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, all the Indian government has expanded the Covid-19 vaccination drive, for citizens aged above 45 years (comorbidities or not) can opt for vaccines against the novel coronavirus, starting from April 1 .
The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.
How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in India via Aarogya Setu:
- You need to head to the Aarogya Setu on your Android or iOS device.
- You will need to login via your mobile number on the app.
- Once you open the app, you will see a tab called 'CoWIN' section next to the 'COVID Updates' option.
Tap on the option to start exploring it.
You can choose from Aadhaar, Driving License, Passport, Pension passbook, Voter ID card, Pan card, etc.
Select the vaccination centre by entering the pin code, book the time slot, and select Proceed.