COVID-19: Total vaccinations cross 11.70 mark

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: The total vaccinations across the country have crossed the 11.70 crore mark today with more than 26.02 lakh vaccine doses administered till 8 pm. Today, 67,400 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of an average of 22,400 operational Vaccination Centres (45,000 CVCs on an average are functional on any given day). Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,70,96,037 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

These include 90,82,153 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 56,33,982 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,02,90,850 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 51,51,557 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,86,76,098 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 9,84,785 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 4,41,90,147 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 30,86,465 for above 60 years (2nd Dose).

Total 26,02,375 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the Nintieth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 20,59,873 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 5,42,502 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight, the Press Information Bureau said.