COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra over 4 million; 5 districts report highest growth in one week

India

Mumbai, Apr 23: In a recent development, Maharashtra reported 67,013 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking its total tally to over 4 million. As many as five districts have emerged as areas of concern with respect to the case fatality ratio and the test positivity rate is worrisome in at least three of the districts where the data is available.

According to reports, from April 15-21, when Maharashtra recorded its highest seven-day average in both cases as well as fatalities, the CFR of five districts posed the most concern.

Of them, Ahmednagar recorded the highest at 1.4 per cent, followed by Nagpur (0.95 per cent), Mumbai (0.64 per cent), Nashik (0.62 per cent), and Pune (0.33 per cent).

However, the TPR was the highest in Nagpur at 34 per cent, while Pune recorded that of 26.64 per cent and Mumbai posted 17.21 per cent in the same period. Nashik and Ahmednagar did not reveal their number of tests.

Revised clinical guidance for management of COVID-19 patients issued

Statewide, the average daily cases touched 64,238, while daily deaths averaged 443 - highest ever in the pandemic in the country - in the same time period. The state's TPR averaged 24.81 per cent. The CFR was 0.69 per cent in the same period.