    COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh at 3,461

    By
    |

    Amaravati, May 30: Andhra Pradesh reported 131 new cases of Covid-19, including 61 from other states, on Saturday, taking the gross to 3,461.

    According to the government bulletin, Covid-19 cases in AP were only 2,944 while the remaining 517 were foreign returnees and those from other states.

      In the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday, 70 cases were added within the state while another 61 came from other states, the bulletin said.

      Of the 2,944 cases reported in the state, only 792 were active as 2,092 patients got cured and discharged and another 60 died.

      In the last 24 hours, 55 patients got discharged while no fresh deaths were reported.

      Three new cases reported in Chittoor district on Saturday were returnees from the Koyambedu market in Chennai.

      While all the 111 foreign returnee cases were active, 217 out of 406 from other states were also active, the bulletin added.

      Thus the total number of active cases stood at 1,120.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 15:51 [IST]
