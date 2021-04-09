Covid-19 surge: List of States, UTs that have imposed lockdown-like restrictions, night curfew, curbs

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government imposed night curfew in Lucknow, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Noida, Varanasi, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Bareilly districts.

In Noida and Ghaziabad, neighbouring districts to Delhi, the night curfew will remain in place from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17. However, the movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services will be exempted.

In Kanpur, the night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 6 am will remain in place till April 30.

Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha ordered night curfew in the urban areas of eight districts, including Jammu and Srinagar, to check the spread of the soaring coronavirus cases.

These districts are Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara, it said.

In a tweet, Sinha said, "Directed the divisional administration to impose corona curfew from 10pm to 6am in the urban areas of eight districts affected by the recent Covid spike."

Delhi

The Delhi government announced the night curfew from 10pm to 5 am, effective immediately, until April 30 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the city. Only essential services and emergency services are exempted from the curfew.

Maharashtra

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered night curfew in entire Maharashtra from 8 pm to 7 am in view of the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases. On weekends, a complete lockdown (8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday) will be imposed. However, essential, medical services and transportation will be allowed. Also, local authorities should ensure that shopping malls remain shut between 8 pm and 7 am, Thackeray ordered after a meeting here.

Odisha

Odisha government imposed night curfew in 10 districts of the state in view of the recent spike in coronavirus cases. Night curfew has been imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in Sundergarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts, he said.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government imposed a night curfew to remain in force from 8 pm to 6 am and ordered the closure of multiplexes, gymnasiums besides suspending Classes 1 to 9 at schools from April 5 to 19. It will be mandatory for the travellers from outside the state to submit a negative coronavirus test report, not old than 72 hours before arrival in Rajasthan.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew in force in four major cities between 9 pm and 6 am till 15 April. New cities where night curfew will be imposed from Wednesday are - Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Anand, Nadiad, Mahesana, Morbi, Patan, Godhra, Dahod, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli.

Punjab

Punjab government had ordered to extend the existing Covid-19-related restrictions till 10 April to curb spread of the virus. The government decided to extend the night curfew from nine to 11 such districts, including Ludhiana, Patiala, where the cases of infection are rising. The curfew will remain in place from 9 pm to 5am.

Chandigarh

The UT Administration imposed a six-and-a-half-hour night curfew from 10.30 pm on April 07, but exempted passengers going to or returning from the airport, railway station or bus stands. The authorities have also exempted the movement of certain other persons and services from the curfew.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government imposed new restrictions to contain the spread of the infection. Festivals and religious congregations are prohibited. In all places of worship, devotees will be allowed only till 8 pm. The government also prohibited retail sales in Chennai's Koyambedu vegetable market, which emerged as a Covid-19 hot spot during the first wave of infections last year.

Tripura

The Tripura government closed all public gyms and recreation centres located in government buildings. Gatherings for sports events, government programmes in pubic halls and biometric attendance have also been suspended.