COVID-19 surge: PM Modi will not travel to UK for G7 summit

    New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be attending the G7 Summit amid the coronavirus pandemic in India.

    "While appreciating the invitation to the Prime Minister by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the G7 Summit as a Special Invitee, given the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person," MEA Spokesperson said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The G7 summit is scheduled to take place in Cornwall in the UK next month. The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

