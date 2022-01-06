COVID-19 surge: Home Secretary to chair review meet

India records massive surge in Covid cases, reports 90,928 new infections in last 24 hours

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 06: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will chair a review meeting later today amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The meeting comes in the wake of several states already taking measures to curtail the virus.

India reported 90,928 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of Omicron cases in the past 24 hours was 500 taking the tally to 2,360. Maharashtra has the highest number (797) of Omicron cases, followed by Delhi (465), Rajasthan (236), Kerala (234), Karnataka (226), and Gujarat (204).

Meanwhile, 90,928 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in over 200 days, taking India's caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated. The death toll climbed to 4,82,876 with 325 fatalities, it said.

The number of active cases stands at 2,85,401, comprising 0.81 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 13:13 [IST]