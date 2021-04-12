Covid-19 Second Wave: India's daily new cases likely to cross above 2 lakhs in 4 days

Will there be a full lockdown in Mumbai? Local train services to be halted again for general public?

New Delhi, Apr 12: India seems to be moving towards witnessing another covid peak as second wave of coronavirus has gripped the country. If the current rate of growth continues, India's daily new cases likely to cross above 2 lakhs in 4 days.

The second of covid-19 is spreading rapidly in India. At least, ten states Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, India recorded 1,68,912 new cases, an all-time high ever since the coronavirus pandemic started, taking the total tally of cases to?1,35,27,717.

With this, the active cases have crossed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to?1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities.

Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in row, the active cases have increased to 12,01,009 comprising 8.88 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 89.86 per cent.

Observing the daily new case trend, Vijayanand, a COVID data analyst has predicted that India will cross new case above 2 lakhs in 4 days, 2.5 lakhs in 8 days, 3 lakhs within 12 days.

#Inida at all time high at 1.69 Lakhs, daily new case trend forecasting analysis prediction shows India will cross new case above 2 Lakhs in 4 days, 2.5L in 8 days, 3L within 12 days. Take precautions, Wear Mask, vaccinate. @sumanthraman @sri50 @MaliniP @doctorsoumya @kprabhdeep pic.twitter.com/kHGzuAFR3R — Vijayanand - Covid Data Analyst (@vijay27anand) April 12, 2021

He also urged citizens to wear mask and follow covid precautions to end chain of covid-19 transmission.

During the first wave of Covid-19 infections across India, the mathematical approach, named 'SUTRA', predicted that the initial surge of infections in August would peak by September and lower in February 2021.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakhs on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakhs on October 11, crossed 80 lakhs on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.