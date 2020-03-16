  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: SC takes suo motu cognisance of overcrowding of prisons

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 16: The Supreme Court on Monday took suo moto cognisance of overcrowding and infrastructure of prisons across the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

    A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and L N Rao issued a notice to the Director General, Prison, and chief secretary of all states and union territories seeking their response by March 20 on steps taken for prevention of COVID-19.

    COVID-19: SC takes suo motu cognisance of overcrowding of prisons

    The court also asked all states and union territories to depute an officer on March 23 who could assist the court in the matter.

    The bench also took suo moto cognisance of conditions in remand homes where juveniles in conflict with law are lodged.

    It observed that some states have taken steps for the pandemic but there are some states which have not taken appropriate measures.

    The court also cautioned that mass gathering is a big problem and it can become a centre for the spread of coronavirus.

    Man 'predicted' the Coronavirus outbreak 7 years ago: Report

    The court also said it will issue reasons on why it has taken suo moto cognisance of the matter.

    "We need to formulate some guidelines, and directions should be issued with respect to overcrowding of prisons in wake of coronavirus," the bench said.

    The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 110 on Sunday, with Maharashtra reporting the highest followed by Kerala.

    According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 110 cases in India so far, including two people who died in Delhi and Karnataka and 17 foreigners. Ten patients have been discharged.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court prisons coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X