    COVID-19: Rahul to discuss economy with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's dialogue with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis will be aired on Tuesday as part of his series of deliberations with experts on economy and health.

    The Congress party has tweeted a 1.44-minute clip from the conversation which will be aired in full at 9 am Tuesday.

    Rahul Gandhi

    The first such dialogue was held last week when Gandhi discussed the coronavirus pandemic and its economic implications with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan.

    During that dialogue, Rajan had said India should be "cleverer" in lifting the lockdown and should open up its economy in a "measured way" soon to save jobs.

    In chat with Rahul Gandhi, Raghuram Rajan says India can lead global dialogue in re-thinking economy

    He had also said that Rs 65,000 crore should be spent to support the poor hit hard by the crisis.

