COVID-19: PM Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to interact with Governors on Wednesday

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will interact with Governors of various states on April 14 on the COVID-19 situation, sources said on Monday.

It would be the first meeting of this kind during the pandemic and has been convened amid the Centre looking to push for stronger adherence to the pandemic protocols among citizens across the country.

The development comes days after Modi in a virtual meeting with chief ministers had called for the involvement of governors in handling the pandemic and also of personalities from different fields to push compliance with COVID-appropriate behaviour and pandemic management guidelines, including for providing vaccination to eligible people.

The meeting comes amid a surge in COVID-10 cases across the country. India hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 cases, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to the health ministry data updated on Monday.