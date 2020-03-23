COVID-19: PM lauds Air India for evacuating Indians abroad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Air India for evacuating Indians stranded abroad amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a tweet, the PM wrote, "extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India. #IndiaFightsCorona"

Earlier India's civil aviation minister, Hardeep Singh Puri had said, when the going gets tough, the tough get going.The crew of @airindiain Boeing 777 led by Capt Swati Raval & Capt Raja Chauhan responded to the call of duty & displayed exemplary determination by airlifting 263 Indians, mostly students, stranded in Rome.