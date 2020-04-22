  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 patient gives birth to baby in Howrah, both stable

    By PTI
    |

    Howrah, Apr 22: A COVID-19 patient in West Bengal's Howrah district gave birth to a baby and the health condition of both of them is stable, hospital authorities said on Wednesday.

    COVID-19 patient gives birth to baby in Howrah, both stable

    The pregnant woman was admitted to the Sanjiban Hospital in the Fuleswar area on April 13 and she later tested positive for the deadly infection, said its Director Subhasis Mitra. The woman, a resident of Howrah city, gave birth to the baby boy around 8 pm on Monday, he said. She had no complications while giving birth, in a relief to the doctors, Mitra said.

    The baby's weight is 2.7 kg, he said, adding that the conditions of both the mother and the child are stable. The woman spoke to her husband through video call on Tuesday, Mitra said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus howrah west bengal baby

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X