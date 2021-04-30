Covid-19: Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini shows up at Sundarpada slum, distributes grocery kits

New Delhi, Apr 30: The entire country is battling the devasting Covid19 second wave. Odisha too has been hit hard by it. While the state government is ramping up resources to contain the virus, private citizens including celebrities too are pitching in and offering help.

Ollywood actress and social activist Varsha Priyadarshini has been urging people to obey the current government advisory related to Covid19 and look out for fellow citizens in distress on social media. Leading by example, she showed up at Abhiram basti in Sundarpada, Bhubaneswar on Friday, after learning about the difficulties faced by the residents.

Varsha distributed grocery kits which included essential items like rice, dal, flour, potatoes among the 30 odd families residing in the slum while ensuring strict social distancing and other Covid19 protocols. She also distributed biscuit packets among the children. After that she interacted with the slum dwellers for some time and assured them of her support in the future as well.

The residents were overjoyed and grateful to have her in their midst. "In these tough times when people are trying their best to take care of themselves and their families, we are happy Varsha thought of helping us out" said a woman.