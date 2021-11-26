COVID-19: Number of positive cases in Karnataka medical colleges rises to 182

New variant of Corona detected in South Africa: What we know about B.1.1.529 strain, so far?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Nov 26: The number of COVID-19 cases in a medical college in Karnataka has risen to 182. On Thursday the medical college in Dharwad reported 66 cases, but by Friday, the cases rose to 182.

The cause for the spread was a recent freshers party organised inside the college. Most of the students are fully vaccinated officials said. "The students were fully vaccinated... We will be sending a few samples for genome sequencing to check if there's a new variant," health commissioner D Randeep informed.

The two hostels of SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital have been sealed. About 300 out of the total 400 students studying in the medical college have undergone COVID tests so far.

According to officials, a students' event almost a week ago might have resulted in the spread, as they advised people to avoid attending programmes like marriage, functions, and cultural gatherings.

There are about 3,000 staff members, who will be tested. Those testing positive will be quarantined and given treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the campus with officials, he said two hostels have been sealed and necessary food, medicines and other essential things are being provided there.

"Those who have tested positive will not be allowed to come out and those who are awaiting test results are also quarantined, so precautionary measures have been taken to avoid any further spread," he said, adding that everyone in the campus will be tested.

Officials said all students of the college have received two doses of COVID vaccine. As all the staff fall under health care workers category, they would have been completely vaccinated. However, the records are being verified.

Noting that the infection so far is only among the students, the Deputy Commissioner said the authorities are aiming to curb it and see to it that it doesn't spread.

In response to a question as to what might have caused the spread, he said almost a week ago there was some students' event and those who are now positive had attended it. "All those students who attended the event have been tested, also their primary and secondary contacts are being tested."

"So we advise people to avoid events such as marriages and cultural events, or follow precautions such as use of masks, sanitisers, and maintaining distance among others if attending such events are unavoidable," Patil added.

Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 10:32 [IST]