    uttar pradesh

    COVID-19: Night Curfew in Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad from 8 pm to 7 am starting today

    Lucknow, Apr 15: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced a night curfew in districts with over 2,000 Covid-19 cases. The new curfew timings, 8pm -7am, will be implemented in places such as Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur city, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur, among others.

    Representational Image

    All schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed till May 15 while board exams for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the state government said on Thursday.

    The new dates for the board examinations will be decided in the first week of May, an official said.

    "Schools up to class 12 are being closed till May 15 and no examinations will also be held during this period. Also, UP board examinations for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20," the official said.

    The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    The Uttar Pradesh Education Board examinations were scheduled to start from May 8.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 14:44 [IST]
    X