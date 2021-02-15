YouTube
    COVID-19: Night curfew in 4 Gujarat cities extended till Feb 28

    Ahmedabad, Feb 15: The night curfew, currently in force in four major Gujarat cities, including Ahmedabad, to stem the COVID-19 spread, was on Monday extended till February 28, officials said.

    However, in a concession to people, the curfew from now on in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot will be in force between midnight and 6 am instead of the earlier 11pm to 6am, they added.

    This is the fourth extension of the night curfew which was first enforced in the end of November last year after a spurt in COVID-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

    As against average 1,500 cases per day in November and December, the current daily addition to the infection caseload is around 250 in the state, the officials said.

    Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 23:29 [IST]
