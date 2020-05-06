COVID-19: Maharashtra sees record 1,233 new cases as state's tally rises to 16,758

  • search
    New Delhi, May 06: In a fresh single-day high, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,233 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 16,758, while 34 deaths raised the toll to 651.

    This was the first time the state reported new COVID-19 cases in four digits in a single day, an health official said. As many as 34 patients - 25 of them in Mumbai succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 651, added the official.

    Representational Image
    While Mumbai has crossed the 10,000 mark with 769 new cases today. The city also registered 25 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The financial capital has registered 10,714 coronavirus cases and 412 deaths so far.

    Of which, 68 were reported from Dharavi, taking the number of infections in Asia's biggest slum to 733. The densely-populated area still remains a matter of concern even after reporting a sharp drop in the number of cases last Friday.

    Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 16,758, new cases 1,233, deaths 651, discharged 3,094, active cases 13,013, people tested so far 1,90,879.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 21:53 [IST]
