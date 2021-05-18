COVID-19 lockdown in Odisha extended till June 1; essential shops allowed to open from 7 am to 11 am

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhubaneswar, May 18: The Odisha government on Tuesday extended the lockdown restrictions in the State till June 1 to curb the surge in cases of Covid-19 in the State. The two-week lockdown enforced in the State on May 5 was set to end on May 19.

As per new rules, shops selling essential commodities will now be allowed to open from 7 am to 11 am.

Weekend shutdowns will continue as usual.

25 people including the bride and groom will be allowed at marriage. Public partaking of food in any social function like funerals, marriage functions will not be allowed.