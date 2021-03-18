YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 likely to become seasonal: UN

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 18: COVID-19 appears to develop into a seasonal disease, the United Nations said on Thursday. The UN also cautioned against relaxing pandemic related measures simply based on meteorological factors.

    COVID-19 likely to become seasonal: UN

    A 16 member team which was set up by the UN World Meteorological Organisation pointed out that respiratory viral infections are often seasonal. The report said that this is in particular during the autumn winter peak for influenza and cold causing coronavirus in temperate climates.

    Coroanvirus cases: PM Modi observes Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana about increase in COVID-19 cases

    "This has fuelled expectations that, if it persists for many years, Covid-19 will prove to be a strongly seasonal disease," a statement read.

    Task team co-chair Ben Zaitchik of the earth and planetary sciences department at The John Hopkins University in the United States said at this stage, evidence does not support the use of meteorological and air quality factors as a basis for governments to relax their interventions aimed at reducing transmission.

    He also said that during the first year of the pandemic, infections in some places rose in warm seasons and there is and there is no evidence that this could not happen again in the coming year.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus united nations

    Story first published: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 8:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X