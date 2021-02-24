COVID-19 jabs for those over 60 and above 45 from March 1

Explained: What is leading to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maha, Kerala

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: From March 1 onwards people above the age of 60 years and those above 45 with comorbidities will be vaccinated free of cost, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said after the Cabinet meeting.

He said that the vaccination will take place at 10,000 government and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The minister said that those who want to get vaccinated at private hospitals will have to pay.

The amount they will pay will be decided by the Health Miinistry in a few days. The ministry is in discussions with the manufacturers, the minister further added.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for IT Hardware. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the scheme proposes incentive to boost domestic manufacturing and attract large investments in value chain of IT Hardware. Target segments include laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs & servers.

The Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for mobile phone and components which was announced in April during the height of COVID-19 delivered production worth Rs 35,000 crores, created 22,500 jobs and brought around Rs 1,300 crore investments, Prasad also said.

We are confident that production worth Rs 10 lakh crores will happen and around 8- 9 lakh of direct and indirect jobs will be created under PLI scheme in next 5 yrs. Scheme focuses on bringing global champions to India & to make Indian manufacturers national champions, Prasad also said.