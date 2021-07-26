COVID-19: India’s recovery rate stands at 97.35%

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 26: India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 43.51 Cr yesterday. Cumulatively,43,51,96,001vaccine doses have been administered through 52,95,458sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. 18,99,874vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in a note.

    The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

    Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,05,79,106 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 35,968 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.35%. India has reported 39,361daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

    Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since twenty-nine continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

    With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 11,54,444tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.74 crore (45,74,44,011) tests so far.

    While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.31% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 3.41% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5%for 49 consecutive days now, the ministry also said.

    Story first published: Monday, July 26, 2021, 16:30 [IST]
    X