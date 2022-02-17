COVID-19: India’s daily positivity rate is 2.61%

YouTube
    By
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 17: With the administration of more than 34.75 lakh Doses (34,75,951) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 174.24 Cr (1,74,24,36,288) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,96,65,024 sessions, the health ministry said.

    The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,79,705 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 75.55 Cr (75,55,32,460) cumulative tests.

    While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 3.04% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.61%.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 14:34 [IST]
    X