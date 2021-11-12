India reports 13,091 new Covid-19 cases with 340 deaths; see 3 states with highest daily cases

COVID-19: Bharat Biotech CMD says ideal time for booster shot is 6 months after 2nd dose

COVID-19: India reports 12,516 fresh cases; 4.4% lower than yesterday

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 12: India added 12,516 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,14,186, while the active cases declined to 1,37,416, the lowest in 267 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 4,62,690 with 501 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The top five states that have registered maximum Covid-19 cases are Kerala (7,224 cases), Maharashtra (997), West Bengal (854), Tamil Nadu (820) and Mizoram (631).

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 35 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 138 consecutive days now.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,38,14,080 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 per cent.

India has administered 1,10,79,51,225 covid 19 vaccine so far. A total of 11,89,470 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 9:51 [IST]