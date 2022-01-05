YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: India reported 50k cases on Tuesday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 05: India has reported 50,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. On Tuesday, India's cases crossed the 50k mark with several states like West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra reporting a surge.

    COVID-19: India reported 50k cases on Tuesday

    Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Goa and Telangana together contributed to the 50k mark.

    Maharashtra at 18,466 reported the highest number of cases followed by Bengal with 9,073. Delhi was next on the list with 5,481 cases. According to India Today, the rest of the states contributing to the COVID-19 case are Karnataka (2,479), Tamil Nadu (2,731), Gujarat (2,265), Rajasthan (1,137), Andhra Pradesh (334), Bihar (893), Odisha (680), Himachal (260), Kerala (3,640), Punjab (1,027), Goa (592), Telangana (1,052).

    The final tally relating to the Tuesday number of COVID-19 cases will be released later today by the Ministry of Health.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X