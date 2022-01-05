COVID-19: India reported 50k cases on Tuesday
New Delhi, Jan 05: India has reported 50,000 COVID-19 cases in a day. On Tuesday, India's cases crossed the 50k mark with several states like West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra reporting a surge.
Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, Goa and Telangana together contributed to the 50k mark.
Maharashtra at 18,466 reported the highest number of cases followed by Bengal with 9,073. Delhi was next on the list with 5,481 cases. According to India Today, the rest of the states contributing to the COVID-19 case are Karnataka (2,479), Tamil Nadu (2,731), Gujarat (2,265), Rajasthan (1,137), Andhra Pradesh (334), Bihar (893), Odisha (680), Himachal (260), Kerala (3,640), Punjab (1,027), Goa (592), Telangana (1,052).
The final tally relating to the Tuesday number of COVID-19 cases will be released later today by the Ministry of Health.