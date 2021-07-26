For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Covid-19: India registers 39,361 new cases, 416 deaths in last 24 hours
India
New Delhi, July 26: With a single-day spike of 39,361 new Covid-19 infections, India's total number of cases rose to 3,05,85,229, while the death toll climbed to 4,11,189 with 416 more fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Total active cases in the country now stands at 4,11,189, total recoveries 3,05,79,106 and death toll has reached 4,20,967, the data updated at 8 am read.
The total Covid vaccination in India stands at 43,51,96,001.
India's total cases now stand at 31.4 million, according to a Reuters tally, making it the second-most affected country after the United States.