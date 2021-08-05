COVID-19: India in talks with other countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certifications

Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu makes negative COVID-19 report must for those coming from Kerala

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Aug 05: India is in talks with various nations for a mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certifications, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also said there is no plan currently to introduce vaccine passports.

He said normal international travel remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is no multilateral protocol on travel currently for those vaccinated against COVID-19, Muraleedharan said.

"Most countries require a negative COVID-19 report, along with compliance with country-specific Covid protocols," he said.

"Since some countries have specified their position in regard to vaccines that would exempt travellers from quarantine, India is engaging various nations for the mutual recognition of vaccination certifications," the minister added.

He said though there have been multilateral discussions, including under the aegis of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), on COVID-19 vaccination certificates, no arrangements have been concluded to date. "India has been part of the ongoing discussions," Muraleedharan said.

Story first published: Thursday, August 5, 2021, 20:15 [IST]