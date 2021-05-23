COVID-19: India becomes 3rd country to cross 3 lakh deaths

SII disassociates itself from its executive's remarks on Covid vaccination drive

New Delhi, May 23: As India grapples with the horrors unfolding during the second wave of the coronavirus, the country crossed the grim statistic of three lakh COVID-related deaths on Sunday. India is now only behind the United States and Brazil as far as total death counts are concerned.

With 589,703 deaths Us is worst-affected country followed by Brazil with 448,208 deaths from 16,047,439 cases.

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,65,30,132. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,99,266 with 3,741 fresh fatalities.

However, fresh state-wise figures have pushed the number past the grim milestone.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.