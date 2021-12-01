Covid 19 in India: November records lowest number of cases since May 2020

Covid test must for travelers from 'omicron-hit countries' on arrival at Delhi airport

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 1: Amid fears of the spread of new Covid-19 variant Omicron, India reported the lowest number of coronavirus cases in November since May 2020.

The daily cases of Covid-19 have been below 20,000 for 54 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 156 consecutive days now in a row.

The monthly tally of fresh COVID-19 cases registered a decline for the sixth time in a row in November. The number of daily cases peaked on May 6, when the country registered 4,14,188 Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, while the number of active cases was recorded below one lakh after 547 days.

The daily rise in the number of new coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 54 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 156 consecutive days now. The first positive case of the coronavirus infection in the country was reported in Kerala on January 30, 2020.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 this year and the three-crore mark on June 23.

Meanwhile, India recorded 8,954 new cases in the last 24 hours with 267 deaths. With 10,207 recuperating from the infection, the total number of recovered cases in the country reached 3,40,28,506.

While the Daily positivity rate (0.81%) has remained less than 2% for the last 58 days, the Weekly Positivity Rate (0.84%) has remained less than 1% for the last 17 days.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 12:43 [IST]