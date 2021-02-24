COVID-19 in Delhi: 200 new cases, highest daily count in February

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 24:Delhi recorded 200 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number of single-day incidences in February, even as the positivity rate rose to 0.36 per cent, as per data shared by officials.

Two new deaths were also registered due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 10,905.

On all preceding days since February 1, the daily cases count has been recorded below 200.

On Tuesday, 145 cases and two deaths were registered.

Delhi had recorded 199 fresh COVID-19 cases on January 28.

From January 15 to 26, the daily figures ranged from 148 on January 25 to 299 on January 16, according to official data.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on February 17, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in this month.

On February 9 too, no fatality from coronavirus infection was registered in the national capital, first time this month, and after a gap of nearly nine months.

No death from COVID-19 was recorded on February 13 as well, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 200 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.36 per cent, authorities said, adding that the infection tally in the city rose to 6,38,373.

These new cases came out of the 56,168 tests conducted the previous day, according to the health bulletin.

Two fatalities were registered on Wednesday, taking the death toll in the city to 10,905, it said.

Delhi had recorded 94 fresh COVID-19 cases on February 16, the lowest in over nine months.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 1,137 from 1,054 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted the previous day included 34,634 RT-PCR tests and 21,534 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation as on Wednesday was 499, it said.