YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    haryana coronavirus

    COVID-19 curb: Haryana orders closure of all shops by 6 pm, bans non-essential gatherings

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Apr 22: Having witnessed a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in recent days, the Haryana government on Thursday announced several restrictions to control the spread, including closure of shops by 6 pm and a ban on all non-essential gatherings.

    Anil Vij

    The restrictions will come into effect from Friday, state Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said.

    "All shops will remain closed from 6 pm onward in Haryana from tomorrow, all non-essential gatherings are banned, anybody holding any function within prescribed limit will have to seek permission from concerned SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate)," Vij said in a tweet.

    The state government had recently capped the number of attendees in indoor events to 50 and that for open spaces to 200.

    On April 21, Haryana recorded 9,623 new COVID-19 infections and 45 deaths, the state''s highest single-day spike in both cases and fatalities so far.

    MORE haryana NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 22, 2021, 15:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X