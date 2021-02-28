Kumbh Mela: Penal action to be taken against violators of COVID-19 SOPs

Covid-19: Government releases guidance note for COWIN 2.0

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 28: The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination will begin from Monday in which senior citizens and those above the age of 45 years with comorbidities will be able to register for vaccination appointments using CoWIN 2.0 portal.

The government on Sunday released a guidance note regarding the next phase of vaccination which will begin tomorrow at 9.00 AM.

"The number of doses planned to be administered decidedby respective State/UT Government for a Vaccination Cycle. Total vaccination slots for a vaccination cycle should not exceed the target number of Doses".